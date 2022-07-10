Analysts Set bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Target Price at $7.25

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.66) to €5.80 ($6.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a report on Monday, June 13th.

BPOSY stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. bpost NV/SA has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3365 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. bpost NV/SA’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

