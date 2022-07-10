Analysts Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) PT at $75.67

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cabot has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.78%.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.