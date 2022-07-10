Analysts Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Target Price at $43.50

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

CMCO opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $54.20.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

