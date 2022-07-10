Analysts Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) PT at $167.73

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

