Analysts Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Target Price at $147.00

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get ExlService alerts:

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $152.61 on Friday. ExlService has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.