Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $45.20

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
