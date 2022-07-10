Analysts Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Target Price at $6.00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

LCTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.72 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

