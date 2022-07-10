Analysts Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 625.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 83,697 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,997,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 199,600 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.72 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

