Analysts Set Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) PT at $19.67

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.03 million, a PE ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 707.75%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.