Analysts Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) PT at $180.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($187.50) to €175.00 ($182.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($182.29) to €145.00 ($151.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

SBGSY stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

