Analyzing Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) & Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) and Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodward has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Woodward shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Woodward shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Woodward’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 141.77 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -28.83 Woodward $2.25 billion 2.61 $208.65 million $2.71 34.32

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Hyzon Motors. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woodward, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Woodward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35% Woodward 7.85% 8.53% 4.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hyzon Motors and Woodward, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38 Woodward 1 1 4 0 2.50

Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus price target of $10.53, suggesting a potential upside of 204.37%. Woodward has a consensus price target of $126.86, suggesting a potential upside of 36.39%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Woodward.

Summary

Woodward beats Hyzon Motors on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and various contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements, and spare parts. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

