Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) vs. New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Head-To-Head Survey

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anglo American and New Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $41.55 billion 1.09 $8.56 billion N/A N/A New Gold $745.50 million 0.95 $140.60 million $0.17 6.12

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than New Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Anglo American and New Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 1 8 4 0 2.23 New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Anglo American presently has a consensus price target of $20.09, suggesting a potential upside of 18.74%. New Gold has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 236.54%. Given New Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Anglo American.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A New Gold 15.36% 8.64% 3.22%

Summary

New Gold beats Anglo American on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

