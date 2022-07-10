AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of AU opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,213 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,578,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,076,000 after buying an additional 754,778 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

