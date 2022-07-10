ApeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.40 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00022603 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $145.49 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00133780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.