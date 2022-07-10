Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after buying an additional 1,851,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after buying an additional 1,692,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

