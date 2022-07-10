Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2022

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after buying an additional 1,851,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after buying an additional 1,692,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.