Ares Protocol (ARES) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $703,537.00

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $801,511.45 and approximately $703,537.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

