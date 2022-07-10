ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.9% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $61,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE opened at $92.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.