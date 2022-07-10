ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 22,127 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576,095 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.92 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

