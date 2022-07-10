ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 76,538 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 588.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,538 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

