ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Kellogg by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

NYSE K opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.