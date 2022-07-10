ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,469,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,039 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.69% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF worth $33,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 39,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the first quarter worth $4,408,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.