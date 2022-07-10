ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 16,864 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $113,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $101.49 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

