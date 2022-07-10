ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

NYSE:DRI opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

