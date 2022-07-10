Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ARNGF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ARNGF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

