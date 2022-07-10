Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 219.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.79.
TSE:AR traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$0.47. 3,935,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.09. The company has a market cap of C$360.42 million and a P/E ratio of 23.50.
In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at C$291,866.70.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
