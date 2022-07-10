Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 219.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.79.

TSE:AR traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$0.47. 3,935,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.09. The company has a market cap of C$360.42 million and a P/E ratio of 23.50.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

