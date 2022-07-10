Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold to a hold rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.01.
Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.42 million and a PE ratio of 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.91. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.09.
In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
About Argonaut Gold (Get Rating)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.