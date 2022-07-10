Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold to a hold rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.01.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.42 million and a PE ratio of 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.91. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Argonaut Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

