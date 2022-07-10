Argus (ARGUS) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Argus (ARGUS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Argus has a market cap of $480.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Argus has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.00 or 0.99897975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040986 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00024383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

Argus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

