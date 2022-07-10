ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Boosted by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

ASML stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $452.95. The stock had a trading volume of 739,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.57. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

