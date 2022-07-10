Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.47 on Friday. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.
About Astrotech (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
