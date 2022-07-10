Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.74 Million (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00015526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,786.82 or 0.99991079 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

