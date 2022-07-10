AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,126 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

T stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

