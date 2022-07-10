Augustine Asset Management Inc. Acquires 402 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 1.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.99 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

