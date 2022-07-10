Augustine Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for about 2.4% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($50.10) to €51.30 ($53.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.03.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

