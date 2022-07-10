Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $252,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

