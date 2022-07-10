Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

NYSE ELY opened at $21.26 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

