Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,772 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WIT opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nomura downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Wipro Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

