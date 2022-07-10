Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Increased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,782 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.6% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $69,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $217.27. 1,153,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

