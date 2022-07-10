Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,017 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.02% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $20,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 692.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $52.50 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

