Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $752.29 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $729.53 and its 200 day moving average is $878.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

