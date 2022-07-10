Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.98% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $22,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 155,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 357,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

