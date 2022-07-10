Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $103.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

