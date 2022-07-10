Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $357.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

