Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $13.33 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of FS KKR Capital worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.46%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.