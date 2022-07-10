Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $86,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $295.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.