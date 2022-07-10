Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,965,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $206,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45.

