Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 707,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $145.87 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

