Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,751 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,757,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $18.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

