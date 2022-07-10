AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at Barclays

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($36.33) to GBX 2,500 ($30.27) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($54.49) to GBX 3,625 ($43.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,750 ($33.30) to GBX 2,725 ($33.00) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.33) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($32.45) to GBX 2,310 ($27.97) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,566.43.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

