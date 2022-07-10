BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $815.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAESY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 860 ($10.41) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.77) to GBX 735 ($8.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.05) to GBX 850 ($10.29) in a report on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7703 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,343,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

