Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0056

Banano (BAN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Banano has a market cap of $7.65 million and $103,097.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00134857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,788.79 or 0.99977543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,697 coins and its circulating supply is 1,356,137,423 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

